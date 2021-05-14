EU should start membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia – Lithuanian deputy FM

The European Union (EU) should immediately open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, Lithuania’s deputy foreign minister believes.

Arnoldas Pranckevičius took part in a remote meeting of EU foreign ministers with Albania’s foreign minister Olta Xhacka and her North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani on Thursday. During the meeting, the participants discussed national internal processes of candidate countries, the European perspective and the political situation in the region.

The Lithuanian deputy foreign minister said it was important that the EU be politically involved in Western Balkans. He also stressed that the EU’s absence in the region left a vacuum, opened the door to foreign interference, and was not in line with the EU’s strategic objectives.

“There are no doubts about the progress achieved by North Macedonia and Albania and the implementation of the requirements necessary for the EU to open negotiations. We have to comply with the promises and commitments made by the EU and approve the programmes of negotiations as soon as possible.

Arnoldas Pranckevičius / E. Genys/LRT

“A realistic prospect for the EU enlargement is the best investment in the stability and security of the region,” the deputy minister said.

He called on European leaders to organise intergovernmental conferences with Albania and North Macedonia by July and also invited candidate countries to continue the implementation of reforms.