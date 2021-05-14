News

2021.05.14 12:04

EU should start membership talks with Albania, North Macedonia – Lithuanian deputy FM

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS2021.05.14 12:04
North Macedonian and EU flags in Skopje
North Macedonian and EU flags in Skopje / AP

The European Union (EU) should immediately open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, Lithuania’s deputy foreign minister believes.

Arnoldas Pranckevičius took part in a remote meeting of EU foreign ministers with Albania’s foreign minister Olta Xhacka and her North Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani on Thursday. During the meeting, the participants discussed national internal processes of candidate countries, the European perspective and the political situation in the region.

The Lithuanian deputy foreign minister said it was important that the EU be politically involved in Western Balkans. He also stressed that the EU’s absence in the region left a vacuum, opened the door to foreign interference, and was not in line with the EU’s strategic objectives.

“There are no doubts about the progress achieved by North Macedonia and Albania and the implementation of the requirements necessary for the EU to open negotiations. We have to comply with the promises and commitments made by the EU and approve the programmes of negotiations as soon as possible.

Arnoldas Pranckevičius
Arnoldas Pranckevičius / E. Genys/LRT

“A realistic prospect for the EU enlargement is the best investment in the stability and security of the region,” the deputy minister said.

He called on European leaders to organise intergovernmental conferences with Albania and North Macedonia by July and also invited candidate countries to continue the implementation of reforms.

North Macedonian and EU flags in Skopje
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and European Council President Donald Tusk
North Macedonian and EU flags in Skopje
North Macedonian and EU flags in Skopje
1 / 3AP
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
2 / 3E. Genys/LRT
North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and European Council President Donald Tusk
North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and European Council President Donald Tusk
3 / 3AP
North Macedonian and EU flags in Skopje
Arnoldas Pranckevičius
North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski and European Council President Donald Tusk
# News# Politics# Baltics and the EU
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Signatures generated by Ignas Šakuro's code – this is not the petition document presented to the parliament
1 h ago

Most of 300,000 signatures in petition against gay Lithuanian MP faked by prankster

Rockets fired from Gaza.
2 h ago

Lithuanian MPs condemn Hamas attacks on Israel

Quarantine in Vilnius
2 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,125 new cases, 12 deaths

Vaccine
4 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Lithuanian vaccines in Latvian bottles

Sodra (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania's institutions use ‘unsafe’ Russian software despite warnings – cyber security centre

Electricity (associative image)
20 h ago

Baltics step closer to leaving Moscow-controlled power grid

Vaccine
20 h ago

Lithuania expects to get 1.7m vaccines in May–June, continues talks with Denmark

Mosque (associative image)
21 h ago

PM congratulates Lithuania's Muslim community on Ramadan Bayram

Vaccination
23 h ago

Lithuania will not put age restrictions on AZ vaccines – ministry

Tourists in Vilnius
1 d ago

Lithuania reopens to Israeli tourists

Vaccine
2021.05.13 16:01

Lithuania expects to get 1.7m vaccines in May–June, continues talks with Denmark

Mosque (associative image)
2021.05.13 15:13

PM congratulates Lithuania's Muslim community on Ramadan Bayram

Vaccination
2021.05.13 13:00

Lithuania will not put age restrictions on AZ vaccines – ministry

Sodra (associative image)
2021.05.13 17:42

Lithuania's institutions use ‘unsafe’ Russian software despite warnings – cyber security centre

Electricity (associative image)
2021.05.13 16:31

Baltics step closer to leaving Moscow-controlled power grid

Rockets fired from Gaza.
2021.05.14 10:35

Lithuanian MPs condemn Hamas attacks on Israel

Vaccine
2021.05.14 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Lithuanian vaccines in Latvian bottles

Quarantine in Vilnius
2021.05.14 10:19

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,125 new cases, 12 deaths

Signatures generated by Ignas Šakuro's code – this is not the petition document presented to the parliament
2021.05.14 11:45

Most of 300,000 signatures in petition against gay Lithuanian MP faked by prankster