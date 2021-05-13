News

2021.05.13 13:00

Lithuania will not put age restrictions on AZ vaccines – ministry

BNS2021.05.13 13:00
Vaccination
Vaccination / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The Lithuanian Health Ministry says it has decided to continue offering AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots to all people aged 18 and older.

The ministry said in a press release on Thursday that it took into consideration the State Medicines Control Agency's information on reported adverse reactions to the vaccine, trademarked Vaxzevria, the European Medicines Agency's recommendations and the epidemiological situation in the country.

“Lithuania remains among the ten European Union countries that do not apply additional age restrictions for this vaccine,” the ministry said.

Vaccination in Lithuania.
J. Stacevičius/LRT
D. Umbrasas/LRT
Vaccination in Lithuania.
Vaccination in Lithuania.
J. Stacevičius/LRT
Vaccination in Lithuania.
