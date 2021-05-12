News

2021.05.12 15:13

Emergency alert in Lithuania: warning sirens to be tested

LRT.lt2021.05.12 15:13
Mobile phone (associative image)
Mobile phone (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

An emergency alert was sent out in Lithuania on Wednesday, saying that the warning sirens are due to be tested and asking residents to remain calm.

“Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) informs that due to ongoing drills, emergency information systems” are being tested, “during which the warning sirens will be switched on”, the alert reads.

“We are asking [people] to remain calm, to turn on the Lithuanian radio or television and to listen to information once the sirens stop,” it added.

More details can be found at the website of the Fire and Rescue Department.

The country’s emergency services, institutions, and the government use text messages to provide weather alerts and other important information.

Mobile phone (associative image)
Sirens
Mobile phone (associative image)
Mobile phone (associative image)
1 / 2J. Stacevičius/LRT
Sirens
Sirens
2 / 2Lithuania's Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD)
Mobile phone (associative image)
Sirens
# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba, – jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Vilnius, spring .
49 min. ago

Pandemic in Lithuania 'slowing down' amid record testing

Startup space in Vilnius (associative image)
2 h ago

‘Rising interest’ among Belarusian companies to relocate to Lithuania

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
3 h ago

UK sends 22 Lithuanian convicts home

Quarantine in Vilnius
4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,230 new cases, three deaths

Anti-lockdown rally in Vilnius
5 h ago

Planned rally against ‘genderist propaganda’ electrifies Lithuania

Sports Palace
5
6 h ago

Vilnius court dismisses claim to stop Sports Palace reconstruction on old Jewish cemetery

5
Belgian troops in Lithuania.
6 h ago

Belgian minister, army chief to visit troops stationed in Lithuania

Gediminas Šimkus
6
7 h ago

People think they understand market and basketball. They don't – interview with Lithuania's central banker

6
NATO and Lithuanian flags
21 h ago

Lithuania seeks to host NATO summit, welcome Joe Biden in Vilnius

Money
21 h ago

Minimum wage in Lithuania may rise by 9.6 percent – central bank

Money
2021.05.11 17:59

Minimum wage in Lithuania may rise by 9.6 percent – central bank

NATO and Lithuanian flags
2021.05.11 18:04

Lithuania seeks to host NATO summit, welcome Joe Biden in Vilnius

Anti-lockdown rally in Vilnius
2021.05.12 10:00

Planned rally against ‘genderist propaganda’ electrifies Lithuania

Flags of Russia and China
2021.05.11 17:05

Chinese, Russian agents attempt to recruit Lithuanian nationals – intelligence

Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle
5
2021.05.11 17:22

Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle

5
Sports Palace
5
2021.05.12 09:35

Vilnius court dismisses claim to stop Sports Palace reconstruction on old Jewish cemetery

5
Gediminas Šimkus
6
2021.05.12 08:00

People think they understand market and basketball. They don't – interview with Lithuania's central banker

6
Quarantine in Vilnius
2021.05.12 11:00

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,230 new cases, three deaths

Vilnius Airport (associative image)
2021.05.12 12:30

UK sends 22 Lithuanian convicts home

Alexander Lukashenko and OMON
2021.05.11 16:24

Lithuania, Poland lead efforts for more EU sanctions against Minsk