Emergency alert in Lithuania: warning sirens to be tested

An emergency alert was sent out in Lithuania on Wednesday, saying that the warning sirens are due to be tested and asking residents to remain calm.

“Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD) informs that due to ongoing drills, emergency information systems” are being tested, “during which the warning sirens will be switched on”, the alert reads.

“We are asking [people] to remain calm, to turn on the Lithuanian radio or television and to listen to information once the sirens stop,” it added.

More details can be found at the website of the Fire and Rescue Department.



The country’s emergency services, institutions, and the government use text messages to provide weather alerts and other important information.