‘Rising interest’ among Belarusian companies to relocate to Lithuania

More and more Belarusian companies consider to relocate to Lithuania, which has somewhat relaxed its lockdown restrictions, according to Lithuania’s economy vice-minister.

According to Jovita Neliupšienė, 43 Belarusian companies have already started the process of relocation while 37 are still considering the move.

“We have observed rising interest in recent weeks, certainly due to a slight relaxation of lockdown restrictions… The school year is coming to an end and so we expect even more interest,” Neliupšienė told members of the parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Labour on Wednesday.

Overall, 110 Belarusian companies showed interest in operations in Lithuania where they could create approximately 3,000 new jobs, she said.

Gerardas Višinskis of Investuok Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania), Lithuania's foreign investment promotion agency, told the MPs that Lithuania faced a severe lack of IT specialists, an obstacle for new investment.

Those willing to relocate to Lithuania mostly included IT specialists, people working at startups, providers of business development services and game developers, Neliupšienė said.

Jovita Neliupšienė / BNS

The committee on Wednesday discussed and approved amendments to the Laws on Investment and Employment, or the so-called worker relocation package, which should help non-EU companies, in particular from Belarus, to relocate workers and their family members to Lithuania.

A total of 71 Belarusian companies have already signed investment agreements with the Lithuanian government, Neliupšienė said.

The Ministry of Economy expects the amendments to come into force in June.