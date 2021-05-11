Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle

The last unknown tower of Vilnius' Lower Castle has been located at the foot of the capital's Gediminas Hill.

"We knew that it was somewhere; the goal was to locate it," Stanislovas Patkauskas, scientific research coordinator at the State Cultural Reserve of Vilnius Castles, told reporters on Tuesday.

The underground remains of the tower were found using electrical tomography in Pilių Square, between the monument to the Grand Duke Gediminas and the former Rotonda cafe.

Patkauskas said that no archaeological excavations are planned on the site "during this season due to a lack of funds".

Although it’s unclear when the tower was built, it was first mentioned in written texts in the 16th century, he said.



The eastern tower of the Lower Castle was discovered in 2019–2020. According to researchers, the towers had to be linked by a defensive wall.