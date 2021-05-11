Chinese, Russian agents attempt to recruit Lithuanian nationals – intelligence

Intelligence and security services of Russia, Belarus, China and several other foreign countries are carrying out undeclared intelligence activities in Lithuania, the State Security Department (VSD) said on Tuesday.

Last year, foreign intelligence services contacted or tried to contact over 200 Lithuanian citizens, VSD said in its 2020 annual report.

"Some of these contacts grew into attempts to recruit. Thanks to active steps by VSD, up to 20 attempts to recruit Lithuanian citizens were thwarted," it said.

Some foreign intelligence agents are working in Lithuania under diplomatic cover, the agency said, adding that in some missions, such persons make up a third of the diplomatic staff.

In solidarity with the Czech Republic, Lithuania has expelled two staff members of the Russian embassy in Vilnius for "their activity incompatible with diplomatic status".

In 2020, five foreign nations were also expelled from Lithuania or denied entry due to their links to Al-Qaeda in Iraq, Jabhat al-Nusra, the so-called Islamic State of Iraq, and other terrorist organisations, according to the report.

Last year, VSD performed court-warranted actions against 1,775 individuals. Of these, 773 were Lithuanian citizens, 946 foreign nationals, and 56 legal entities.

The large number of foreign nationals on the list indicates that "threats to our state more often arise from the outside", the agency said, adding that most of the warrants sought are for "monitoring and recording information transmitted over electronic communications networks".

Five pre-trial investigations were opened last year based on information provided by VSD.

