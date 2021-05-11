News

2021.05.11 17:05

Chinese, Russian agents attempt to recruit Lithuanian nationals – intelligence

BNS2021.05.11 17:05
Flags of Russia and China
Flags of Russia and China / AP

Intelligence and security services of Russia, Belarus, China and several other foreign countries are carrying out undeclared intelligence activities in Lithuania, the State Security Department (VSD) said on Tuesday. 

Last year, foreign intelligence services contacted or tried to contact over 200 Lithuanian citizens, VSD said in its 2020 annual report.

"Some of these contacts grew into attempts to recruit. Thanks to active steps by VSD, up to 20 attempts to recruit Lithuanian citizens were thwarted," it said.

Some foreign intelligence agents are working in Lithuania under diplomatic cover, the agency said, adding that in some missions, such persons make up a third of the diplomatic staff.

In solidarity with the Czech Republic, Lithuania has expelled two staff members of the Russian embassy in Vilnius for "their activity incompatible with diplomatic status".

State Security Department (VSD)
State Security Department (VSD) / E. Genys/LRT

Read more: China's 'mask diplomacy', radicalism, Russian vaccines pose threat to Lithuania – intelligence

In 2020, five foreign nations were also expelled from Lithuania or denied entry due to their links to Al-Qaeda in Iraq, Jabhat al-Nusra, the so-called Islamic State of Iraq, and other terrorist organisations, according to the report.

Last year, VSD performed court-warranted actions against 1,775 individuals. Of these, 773 were Lithuanian citizens, 946 foreign nationals, and 56 legal entities.

The large number of foreign nationals on the list indicates that "threats to our state more often arise from the outside", the agency said, adding that most of the warrants sought are for "monitoring and recording information transmitted over electronic communications networks".

Five pre-trial investigations were opened last year based on information provided by VSD.

Read more: Russia sent ‘Putin’s chef’ impersonator to Lithuania to bait media, authorities – report

Flags of Russia and China
State Security Department (VSD)
VSD
Flags of Russia and China
Flags of Russia and China
1 / 3AP
State Security Department (VSD)
State Security Department (VSD)
2 / 3E. Genys/LRT
VSD
VSD
3 / 3J. Stacevičiaus/LRT nuotr.
Flags of Russia and China
State Security Department (VSD)
VSD
# News# Defence
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba, – jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt.
Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle
5
29 min. ago

Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle

5
Alexander Lukashenko and OMON
1 h ago

Lithuania, Poland lead efforts for more EU sanctions against Minsk

Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė and Northway Biotech board chairman Vladas Algirdas Bumelis
4 h ago

Lithuania can produce Covid-19 vaccines – minister

Ingrida Šimonytė
5 h ago

No changes to Lithuania's quarantine rules this week – PM

Kaunas Airport
7 h ago

Travel update: Lithuania removes Serbia from most-affected country list

Vaccination in Lithuania.
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,226 new cases, five deaths

Lithuanian police (associative image)
8 h ago

Lithuanian police officers to patrol Slovenia border in migrant op

The Kremlin, Moscow.
6
8 h ago

Khodorkovsky report singles out Kremlin links to Lithuanian aviation company

6
Lithuanian flag
9 h ago

‘For better future, for all’: foreign ambassadors in Lithuania sign open letter on Istanbul Convention

Women protest in Turkey against the government's decision to revoke the Istanbul Convention.
1 d ago

Human Rights Watch warn of 'unprecedent backlash' against Istanbul Convention

Lithuanian flag
2021.05.11 08:00

‘For better future, for all’: foreign ambassadors in Lithuania sign open letter on Istanbul Convention

Ingrida Šimonytė
2021.05.11 12:05

No changes to Lithuania's quarantine rules this week – PM

Kaunas Airport
2021.05.11 10:16

Travel update: Lithuania removes Serbia from most-affected country list

Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė and Northway Biotech board chairman Vladas Algirdas Bumelis
2021.05.11 13:32

Lithuania can produce Covid-19 vaccines – minister

Vaccination in Lithuania.
2021.05.11 09:59

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,226 new cases, five deaths

Lithuanian police (associative image)
2021.05.11 09:30

Lithuanian police officers to patrol Slovenia border in migrant op

The Kremlin, Moscow.
6
2021.05.11 09:28

Khodorkovsky report singles out Kremlin links to Lithuanian aviation company

6
Alexander Lukashenko and OMON
2021.05.11 16:24

Lithuania, Poland lead efforts for more EU sanctions against Minsk

Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle
5
2021.05.11 17:22

Researchers locate unknown tower of Vilnius castle

5