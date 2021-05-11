Lithuania can produce Covid-19 vaccines – minister

Lithuania has the potential to produce Covid-19 vaccines, Economy and Innovation Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said on Tuesday.

“In Lithuania, not only have we had success with [attracting] international companies, but we can also create success stories with Lithuanian companies and successfully develop drugs, vaccine components and vaccines to help overcome the coronavirus,” she told reporters during a visit to the Vilnius-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Northway Biotech.

The company has announced recently that, in cooperation with Swiss partners, it is developing an antibody drug for COVID-19. Clinical trials are currently underway in Switzerland and if the results are positive, antibodies could reach the market by the end of the year.

Professor Vladas Algirdas Bumelis, board chairman at Northway Biotech, said he was glad to welcome the minister.

“Sometimes I get the impression that we Lithuanians don't really know what we have and what we have developed here,” Bumelis noted.

Vladas Algirdas Bumelis / E. Blaževič/LRT

“We have an excellent high-tech industry and advanced biotechnology companies,” he said. “We are ready to develop various biotechnological processes, and the production of Covid-19 vaccines is a biotechnological process.”

Lithuania should “communicate it very clearly” to Europe that it can participate in vaccine production, according to Bumelis.

Part of EU vaccine production

“The pandemic provides a unique opportunity for a spurt of growth in life sciences and we must seize it,” Economy Minister Armonaitė said earlier in a press release. “Lithuania can make a significant contribution to the global fight against the pandemic.”

Moreover, Lithuania has all the conditions to produce the active ingredient of Covid-19 vaccines, but it needs to look for opportunities to cooperate with manufacturers of vaccine bottling equipment and vaccine bottles, according to the minister.

Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė at Northway Biotech / E. Blaževič/LRT

The European Commission is currently working on a plan for mass vaccine production in Europe and is looking for companies to manufacture vaccines.

“At the Economy Ministry, we want to show our capabilities to both the European Commission and decision-makers in Europe, that these highly advanced medical technologies can be developed here in Lithuania,” Armonaitė told reporters.

Lithuania's life sciences sector contributes about 2 percent to its GDP, six times higher than the EU average, according to Armonaitė.

The strategic goal is to increase that share to 5 percent, she said.