No changes to Lithuania's quarantine rules this week – PM

The Lithuanian government is not planning any changes to quarantine rules this week, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, adding that the pandemic situation is “unpleasant but stable”.

“There will be no discussions on the lockdown resolution this Wednesday,” Šimonytė told reporters, noting that the country's daily count of new Covid-19 cases has been hovering at around 1,200 for the last three weeks.

“The situation is unpleasant, but stable,” she said. “The government will definitely not take any further tightening measures unless it gets worse.”

When asked if the lockdown rules might be changed before the planned roll-out of the immunity passport on May 24, the prime minister said: “Maybe next week, but I really don't want to make any promises.”

Official statistics showed on Tuesday morning that Lithuania had registered 1,226 new coronavirus infections and five deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

The country's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 602.8 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 5.7 percent over the last seven days.