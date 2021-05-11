News

2021.05.11

Travel update: Lithuania removes Serbia from most-affected country list

LRT.lt2021.05.11 10:16
Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, adding Costa Rica, Maldives and Mongolia to the list of countries and regions most severely affected by the pandemic. 

Serbia and Bermuda have been removed from the list.

Arrivals in Lithuania are required to self-isolate for 10 days. However, those coming from the listed countries must self-isolate in accommodation separated from other family members and are not allowed to go outside. All other arrivals can go for walks within one kilometre of their homes.

People coming to Lithuania must now also present a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. Arrivals also need to fill out a questionnaire no earlier than 48 hours before departure.

The full list of rules can be found on the government’s website. The list of self-isolation exemptions can be found here.

