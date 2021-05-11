News

2021.05.11 09:59

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,226 new cases, five deaths

BNS2021.05.11 09:59
Vaccination in Lithuania.
Vaccination in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania has registered 1,226 new coronavirus infections and five deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Tuesday morning. 

Some 11,037 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 11,017 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 602.8 cases per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests over the past seven days at 5.7 percent.

Overall, 259,862 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

Some 234,223 people have recovered from Covid-19, while 16,468 remain active cases.

A total of 4,053 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 8,184.

