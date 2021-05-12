People think they understand market and basketball. They don't – interview with Lithuania's central banker

Lithuania has appointed a new chief of the central bank. In an interview with LRT.lt, Gediminas Šimkus talks about the rising real estate prices, economic recovery, as well as the financial future of the country.

One of your goals is to ensure accessibility to financial services. Recently the number of banks in different regions is decreasing, and cash operations are getting more costly. Will you try to teach the elderly how to use computers, or could other institutions, such as the Lithuanian Post, assist the people?

If there was a magical solution that could fix this problem, we would have used it a long time ago. One side of the coin is the fact that the finance sector and independent figures seek to optimise their networks to stay competitive.

On the flip side, these changes affect people living in regions where banks are being closed. It forces them to change their habits, and leads to disappointment. Surveys showcase just that. A fifth of the society considers inaccessibility to cash processing services as a problem; this result surpasses the majority [of countries] in the European Union.

I must note that financial literacy is very important. There are payment methods other than cash, so one must know the possibilities. The last thing I want to say is that the governmental institutions and the Lithuanian bank all contributed a lot to ensuring financial tech companies to Lithuania. We need to discover the ultimate balance. However, the financial tech companies should also provide services that are of higher quality than the older ones.

There are several ways to tackle this problem, however, it would be irresponsible of me to come and say that we should do this or that. I think that technological advancement should not leave any social group behind.

And yet, you did not say what you would suggest to a 70-year-old citizen living in a village without a nearby bank.

A 70-year-old who lives in a village had never had a bank nearby. That is why we, as a society, need to agree on the minimum requirements, as well as what we mean when we speak about inaccessibility of cash operations. Let us think through what we can put on the table, and then let’s discuss.

During the voting process for the Chairman position, the MPs brought up that in 2011 and 2016 the same issues plaguing the Bank were reported to the candidate: banking rates, high interest rates, financial support accessibility for small and medium-sized enterprises. We hear of the same problems 10 years later. Why are these issues still present?

I don’t want to try and assess what was done before I became the chairman. I look and work towards the future.

In my opinion, the market had to deal with some significant changes; good half of the banks were closed, and the market became more concentrated. However, at the same time, we witnessed the rising cooperative banking sector, there are new market operators, some of which are banks. There are now two central credit unions in Lithuania, uniting 60 credit unions across the state. We also have 11 banks and specialised banks, as well as regional units of six foreign banks.

I think that these years were spent trying to attract figures from foreign markets. We could have worked towards strengthening the current ones that are still too small. Credit unions have risen up recently and this could be the field that the regional companies could tap into, and rise to become national companies.

Lietuvos bankas / E. Genio/LRT nuotr.

Mortgage loans are an especially important banking service. The interest rates offered by credit unions are often higher than those of the biggest banks. Do you see people applying for mortgage loans from credit unions more often?

I can definitely see that. The question should be why the interest rates are higher in credit unions than in regular banks. It could be because deposit interest rates, as well as cost of financial resources, is higher in credit unions.

Unions face difficulties in terms of attracting capital. They function in regions, where the market is quite specific. Let’s not also forget that the work of credit unions is based on social principles.

Can credit unions stay competitive among the bigger banks in terms of mortgage loans?

Yes, I think that, to a good client, unions can offer competitive loan rates and will be able to do so in the future.

Are you, as a client, satisfied with banking services and their rates?

Some time ago I used to have accounts at many different banks, but I closed them all except one. I have no complaints towards the bank as a financial service provider. However, I live in the city, and the access to financial services I have is different from people who live in Jieznas [a small town in central Lithuania].

Speaking of service rates, it was once a very big issue for natural persons. Back then there was a fixed basket of payment services, and a base rate. This problem was fixed a few years ago. [...] I have no complaints.

Gediminas Šimkus / D. Umbrasas/LRT

You suggest supporting credit unions and current market operators to increase the number of competitors in the sector. Instead, would it be possible to attract a large bank that could provide personal banking services to Lithuania? Considering the current profit margin of the sector, banks should not be complaining.

The larger banks require a larger scope of activity. If we offer the larger figures of the European market to come here and earn some million euros in this market, it might not interest them, as the scope is too small. They need to enter the market first and start working from scratch, so they might not agree to such a profit. This is one of the reasons why some [banks] left this market.

Another possibility would be for a foreign bank to purchase one of our national financial institutions with its infrastructure. That is possible.

However, let’s not forget that we are all a part of a single market, where services and goods move freely. Banks licensed in Lithuania can just as well provide financial services in other countries. This is why we should think of how to attract foreign institutions to provide their services in Lithuania, without registering any subsidiaries.

Do you know any Lithuanian citizen that had taken a mortgage loan from a foreign bank for a house in Lithuania?

Personally no, I do not know any. However, I am sure there are quite a few people that have done this.

According to forecasts by the Bank of Lithuania, the economy should grow by 2.9 percent this year, and by 5.1 percent in 2022. Can we say then that there is no need to fear for our economic situation for the next two years?

I don’t like the word ”fear”. We should be rational when assessing what we have. Pandemic restrictions have been eased, but the virus didn’t go anywhere. Because of this, I want to ask everyone to be responsible.

With that said, Lithuania has dealt well with the economic shock. The economic downturn was one of the lowest in the EU, however, it also led to one of the biggest increases in debt.

While yes, we did forecast the 2.9 percent growth for this year, it wouldn’t be right to talk of any specific numbers, since the quarantine can be extended.

However, it is worth noting that the pessimistic, optimistic and baseline scenarios all are within the positive territory. That is why we see that this year will end in economic growth and its return to pre-crisis levels.

Lithuania's Central Bank / BNS

Last year the rates of bankruptcy were some of the lowest since 2015. Should we expect an increase in bankruptcies in the near future?

I don’t think that we will witness a big rise in bankruptcies. Of course, there will be some. I also want to draw your attention to the fact that, due to state support, what was inevitable could now be postponed. We have had less bankruptcies during the current crisis than we’ve had back during the good times.

Speaking of bankruptcies, I don’t think that they pose a big threat to our economy. They are more likely to happen for the businesses that were subjected to the strictest lockdown restrictions.

How would you evaluate the current business support measures? Were you an owner of a small or medium enterprise, would you be satisfied with these instruments?

The latest measures are oriented towards sectors that were affected the most. While the criteria can be discussed, I feel positive about them.

The general government debt is expected to increase to 51.9 percent of GDP next year, from 47.5 percent this year. Some economists suggest we should borrow even more, since it’s cheap. Can the state afford to borrow even more?

Historically this is the largest government debt for Lithuania, however, considering all of the EU it is not much. What we should talk about here is not the sum itself, but what would have happened had certain decisions that led to this increase not been made.

This [may] have led to an even higher debt, since businesses would have gone bankrupt, and people would have lost their jobs, needing government benefits.

Right now it is important to talk of a government debt management plan, financial perspectives and recovery funds. Such funds should be used as effectively as possible by investing into digital and green technologies, into instruments that would lead to products of high added value.

Can we allow ourselves to increase the debt even more?

There are some small countries with debts even larger within the eurozone. That is why, if it was necessary, the debt could be made higher without any catastrophe.

However, this is not the correct way of thinking. We shouldn’t be thinking about what would happen if the debt got even higher. Instead, we should think of why it is increasing and how we are using our funds if it leads to that.

Gediminas Šimkus / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The European Commission has recommended that Lithuania extend working life to 72 years. What is your view on this?

The aim of the pension scheme is to ensure that elderly receive a dignified income. The current scheme is divided into three stages. During Stage 1, pensions are being paid from the collected social insurance. The insurance costs depend on the number of working-age people, amount of other costs being paid, and the number of people receiving pensions.

The recommendation is only based around the last criterion, the number of seniors receiving pensions. However, as was said, the pension scheme is made up of other elements as well.

Regardless, if the number of working-age people, as well social insurance costs remain the same while the number of seniors increases, something will have to change. Either similar pensions will remain, or something will have the change.

That is why Stage 2 plays a big part. I know that not all economists agree with this view, but it is the pension accumulation that creates reserve funds one can take with them to their senior years. Calculations show that if a person accumulates additional pension for several decades, it will be a good starting point for them once retired.

And yet, is the recommendation to extend working life the best solution when seeking to maintain pension replacement rates?

The best method would be to have all our citizens that are working and living abroad return to Lithuania.

Last week the Bank of Canada reported the intent to increase the base interest rate earlier than initially planned. Is it likely that, during the next few years, the base interest rate will be increased within the eurozone as well?

It all depends on the economic situation. The European Central Bank reacts to current information and forecasts. In case of change, and if data shows that the economy is recovering, and inflation is stabilising, it is, of course, possible.

Gediminas Šimkus / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Does it mean that people who have borrowed mortgage loans should pay in mind that the period of low interest rates is ending, and they will have to pay more?

We are lucky to have a regulation for responsible lending here in Lithuania. It is our success story, many countries are copying us.

These regulations had set out a few criteria: the loan-to-value ratio, interest contribution-to-income ratio, and interest rate shock. What this means is that the entity should be able to maintain their contribution-to-income ratio even if the interest rate goes up by 5 percent.

That is why credit institutions, before issuing loans, evaluate whether the person’s income is sustainable enough for them to be able to repay the loan if the rates went up by 5 percent.

The real estate market in Vilnius has recently been very active. Would you buy an apartment in Vilnius right now?

I would have bought regardless if it was five years ago, right now, or five years later. Buying a living space is not an investment but an expenditure, since an alternative would be to rent an apartment or live with parents.

Your question revolves around estate prices, whether they are high or low. I know of some very good economists who were waiting for the prices to drop and still bought a property when the prices were at their highest. This is why we should not speculate.

Would you buy it for investment?

It is risky to invest in real estate. We often believe that we understand the market, much like we all believe we are good basketball coaches. Truth be told, maybe someone will disagree, but it is a risky investment.

Spring marked the Ignitis company’s start in the finance market. The government had also agreed on turning four state-owned companies into limited companies. Would you support more state-owned companies entering the finance market?

We need to strengthen the internal capital market, and, in my opinion, some half of state-owned companies could enter it and attract capital, livening up the market. We are also discussing increasing the number of competitors in the banking sector, and this could be an alternative for bank funding.

The Ministry of Finance has formed a task group that will oversee tax exemptions and provide recommendations on changing the current tax system. Recommendations are planned to be implemented in 2023. In your opinion, what kind of tax reform does Lithuania need?

Lithuania needs a systemic tax reform. When one group fixes one thing, then comes the next and fixes something else, there is a lack of consistency in the tax system. We have one of the lowest rates of income redistribution, a large VAT gap, we also have [inequality], we have differing social security contribution rates, and a complicated accounting system.

The previous government had also introduced some tax innovations that seemed good, when tax increases together with income. However, if that was the case, Steve Jobs would not have brought his Apple products to Lithuania, and would have instead stayed in his garage, since there would be less taxes to pay.

I do support reviewing tax exemptions. It’s a good start, but we need to move on to an overhaul of the system, and ask about the obligations the state would fulfill, also on how much money we can get for the budget to finance services we would be satisfied with.