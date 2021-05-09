News

2021.05.09 12:41

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 2,369 new infections over weekend

LRT.lt2021.05.09 12:41
A woman wearing a facemask in Nemenčinė
A woman wearing a facemask in Nemenčinė

Lithuania's statistics office reported 883 new coronavirus infections on Sunday morning, in addition to 1,486 new cases on Saturday.

Eight Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday and four on Saturday.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 587.4 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests has been 5.5 percent over the past seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lithuania has confirmed 257,827 infections.

Currently, the statistics office considers 232,076 people as having recovered and 16,639 as active cases.

Lithuania's overall Covid-19 death toll currently stands at 4,034.

