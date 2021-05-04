Video captures moment of explosion, building collapse in Lithuania’s Klaipėda

A video posted by a user on YouTube has captured the shocking moment a wood processing plant in Lithuania’s Klaipėda exploded on Monday, leading to an immediate collapse of the building.

The fire and explosion took place at the Vakarų Medienos Grupė (VMG), one of the largest wood processing and furniture production groups in the Baltics states. After an explosion at the plant, another building, a biological treatment facility, collapsed.

Eight people were taken to the hospital after the incident.

The cause of the fire and explosion is currently unknown.

