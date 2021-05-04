News

2021.05.04 13:00

Lithuanian airports to reopen flights to 14 destinations in May

LRT.lt2021.05.04 13:00
A plane landing in Vilnius Airport
A plane landing in Vilnius Airport / D. Umbrasas/LRT

With airlines resuming more flights, Lithuania's airports expect to be offering around 40 destinations in May.

According to a press release by Lietuvos Oro Uostai, a company managing the country's three international airports, eight new destinations are opening up from Vilnius Airport this month and six from Kaunas.

Read more: Travel update: Lithuania removes Estonia, Poland from most-affected country list

“The destinations will be of interest for travellers going to countries popular with expatriates as well as those travelling for business and holidays,” Aurimas Stikliūnas of Lietuvos Oro Uostai is quoted in the press release.

On April 30, Aeroflot resumed flights between Vilnius and Moscow. Ryanair will be offering connections to Athens, Paris and Oslo from mid-May.

Other airlines will be flying from Vilnius to Barcelona, Dortmund, Dublin, London Stansted, and Larnaca in Turkey.

Kaunas Airport
Kaunas Airport / V. Šukšta/LRT

From Kaunas, Lithuania's second city, Wizzair will be offering connections to two destinations in Norway, Ålesund and Stavanger.

Other airlines will connect Kaunas to Alicante in Spain, the Greek island of Rhodes, and Pahos in Cyprus.

On May 31, Wizzair is resuming flights between Kaunas and Norway's Bergen.

All destinations from Lithuania's airports are listed here.

