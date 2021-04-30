News

2021.04.30 15:05

Lithuanian troops to be out of Afghanistan by September

BNS2021.04.30 15:05
Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan
Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan / Ministry of Defence

Lithuanian troops, who are serving in Afghanistan as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, are scheduled to return home by September.

“The withdrawal of troops from the mission together with NATO allies has already started and will take several months under the plan. We won’t comment on the operational details but, under the plan, all Lithuanians will return by September,” Liepa Rimkevičienė, spokeswoman for the defence minister, told BNS on Friday.

Some 40 Lithuanian troops are now serving in Afghanistan, deployed in several locations, including Kabul, the city's airport, Herat and Kandahar.

According to Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, the withdrawal of Lithuanian troops will be completed in close cooperation with other NATO countries involved in the Afghanistan mission.

NATO defence ministers made the decision to withdraw troops from the mission on April 14.

Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan
Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan
1 / 1Ministry of Defence
Lithuanian troops in Afghanistan
# News# Defence
