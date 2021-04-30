LRT English Newsletter: D for diplomacy

LRT English Newsletter – April 30, 2021

No one was surprised when the three Baltic states simultaneously announced the expulsion of four Russian diplomats – and alleged spies – from their capitals, showing solidarity with Prague in its current face-off with Moscow. Also predictably, Russia’s Foreign Ministry immediately promised retaliation – and delivered it half a week later, also drafting a yet-to-be published list of “unfriendly countries”. Lithuania expects to be on it.

But a less orthodox and more amusing response came from Moscow’s embassy in Minsk which shared the Lithuanian foreign minister’s tweet with a comment #SmallDickEnergy. Whether casting doubts on the minister's physical endowments, or (as the embassy claimed) referencing the term's other meaning – “cockiness without skill” – this marks a new low in the already less-than-friendly Russo-Lithuanian ties.



SUCKING UP VACCINES



Never a darling of the rest of the country, the Lithuanian capital drew some resentment this week after the government decided to redirect more vaccines to Vilnius, where infections and hospitalisations have been spiking. While solidarity is all fine and dandy, mayors of other towns objected that the sudden move threw chaos into their own vaccination schedules, with people already queuing for vaccines that were not coming.

Meanwhile, as immunisation is picking up pace, Vilnius has opened up a big vaccination centre in the city’s main expo venue. At its top form, it will be able to administer 15,000 shots a day, officials say.



WE’RE RUNNING OUT OF BEER



Despite daily infection rates staying relatively high, more and more activities are resuming in the country. On Monday, spas and gyms reopened their doors, while cinemas are taking a little longer to wipe dust off their screens and screening rights.

Lithuanian school students will be returning to classrooms in early May, under requirements to wear facemasks and get regularly tested.

Bars and restaurants already reopened last week. Although terrible weather dampened business over the first weekend – they’re still only allowed to seat people outdoors – some bars said they were already running out of beer.



BALTIC BUBBLE 2.0



Estonia’s foreign minister has suggested that the Baltic states should repeat last year’s experiment and open their borders to each other’s citizens and residents – the so-called Baltic travel bubble. It worked well last time, though the Lithuania PM said there may not be any need for it, once the EU rolls out its green pass.

Free travel across the Baltic states, though, could help settle a brewing new dispute between Lithuania and Estonia – which one sits on the geographic centre of Europe. In fact, at least four more countries are claiming the honour.



ASTRAVYETS HACK



Belarus’ Astravyets nuclear power plant made headlines again last week, after the facility’s workers allegedly posted their concerns about safety on its official website. Minsk claimed it was a hack.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s nuclear energy agency refused to participate in public hearings with Belarusian authorities, because it was denied the right to voice its concerns about the plant.



HISTORY MATTERS



A new book published in the US has thrown fresh spotlight on Lithuania’s continuing controversy over wartime officer and anti-Soviet partisan Jonas Noreika. In the book, his granddaughter Silvia Foti reiterates claims that he was a Nazi collaborator.

While historians do not dispute Noreika’s controversial role in the country’s World War Two history, some Lithuanians continue to insist on keeping public tributes, such as memorial plaques and streets named after him.



LAST RETURN FROM SIBERIA



For fifteen years, Lithuanian expeditions have been making yearly trips to Siberia and other places where Lithuanians were deported during and after World War Two – to tend to Lithuanian graves and educate the young about the painful period in the country’s history. However, due to the pandemic and rapidly deteriorating Vilnius-Moscow relations, Mission Siberia will be discontinued.

“The project’s main goal of visiting burial sites [...] is becoming impossible. Having launched this project 15 years ago, we felt deep in our hearts that such a day might come,” said one of the initiators, Vygaudas Ušackas.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Chinese diplomats have spoken out against criticism of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, while Beijing has also sought closer military and economic ties with Minsk and Moscow. What would a bigger Beijing presence in the region mean for Lithuania and the Baltics?

– A Peruvian-Lithuanian couple were brought together by a shared dream of one day running a farm. They are now growing organic vegetables just outside Vilnius – and still trying to settle the question of who, Lithuanians or Peruvians, are better at serving potatoes.

– Having left their jobs in the UK, three young Lithuanians returned to their small hometown and founded an artisan chocolate factory – “It’s not easy, but we really wanted this.”

– Lithuania has over 100 hiking trails that vary in length and difficulty. With spring getting warmer each day, LRT.lt introduces you to 20 must-see routes.

– The redevelopment of Vienybės Aikštė (Unity Square) in Lithuania’s second largest city of Kaunas has won the prestigious architecture and design award, iF Design. Take a look.

– A Lithuanian sports commentator went missing in 1995 and was subsequently declared legally dead. He has now emerged in Moscow – and asked a court to bring him back to life. Legally speaking.

– Was Chernobyl indeed the biggest nuclear disaster of all times? And how many two-headed wolves are roaming the forests in the exclusion zone? Our partners at DW dismantle some of the myths on the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

– What will the train connecting the Baltic states look like? We have some clues from the Rail Baltica company.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas