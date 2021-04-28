Russia 'will definitely' expel Lithuanian diplomats from Moscow, says MP

After Russia barred Lithuanian embassy in Moscow from hiring Russian nationals, Vilnius may impose similar restrictions on on the Russian embassy, says MP Žygimantas Pavilionis, chairman of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.

Moreover, Vilnius is expecting Moscow to send away Lithuanian diplomats, he added.

“We are waiting for a signal about diplomatic expulsions, it will definitely come,” Pavilionis told LRT RADIO on Wednesday. “We will see how many [Lithuanians] will be sent away in retaliation for the agents we sent away.”

Last Friday, Lithuania announced it was sending away two staff members of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius. According to Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, they were intelligence agents working under diplomatic cover. Latvia and Estonia expelled one Russian diplomat each.

The move was a show of solidarity with the Czech Republic which has accused Russian military intelligence agency GRU of involvement in the deadly 2014 explosion at an arms depot.

On Wednesday, Baltic and Slovak ambassadors were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. According to Pavilionis, Vilnius is expecting orders to recall its diplomats.

Moscow's Red Square / AP

Meanwhile, the ban on Lithuanian embassy to hire Russian staff may be followed by similar sanctions in Vilnius.

“These people [locals] are usually hired for technical work. Truth be told, I don't see it as a big problem, we'll hire Lithuanians,” Pavilionis told LRT RADIO.

“Once the foreign minister [Landsbergis] is back from the Caucasus, we will discuss in the Foreign Affairs Committee whether we should respond in kind,” he added.

