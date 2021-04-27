Some 10,000 Lithuanian birch trees planted in Armenia

A grove of 10,000 Lithuanian birch trees has been planted in Armenia to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Lithuania Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"I am glad that this symbolic tree-planting initiative offers us an opportunity to commemorate special occasions, which are of great importance for our countries," Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said at the inauguration ceremony.

"Thirty years ago, on August 14, 1991, Lithuania was the first country in the world to recognise Armenia's independence," Lithuania's top diplomat said. "Today, we strongly support Armenia’s efforts to build a modern, democratic, resilient, prosperous and green state."

"Hopefully, other foreign partners, who wish to help the friendly people of Armenia, will follow Lithuania's example," he added.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Landsbergis inaugurated the "Lithuanian Grove" in Lori Province together with Armenia's acting Environment Minister Romanos Petrosyan.

Lithuania became the first foreign country to respond to the Armenian government's request to support an initiative to plant 10 million tree seedlings in the country, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"Lithuania will symbolically contribute 10,000 Lithuanian birches, thus helping the country to restore the biodiversity of its forest landscape," according to the press release.

Armenia experienced massive deforestation in the wake of the 1988 Spitak Earthquake as people, faced with economic hardship and energy shortages, began to cut down forests to heat their homes.

Landsbergis is also scheduled to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan as part of his South Caucasus tour.