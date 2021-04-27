Lithuania’s grave-tending mission to Siberia discontinued

The 15-year-old Mission Siberia initiative of organising annual expeditions to tend graves of Lithuanian deportees and political prisoners in Siberia has announced it would end its activities.

"Amid the continuous complicated epidemiological situation worldwide and fading prospects of improvement in the Lithuanian-Russia bilateral relations, the Mission Siberia project has made a painful but unavoidable decision,” Vygaudas Ušackas, one of the project's initiators, said in a statement.

More than 170 Lithuanian burial sites in Siberia and other former Soviet republics have been visited during 18 expeditions organised since the launch of the Mission Siberia project in 2006, involving over 200 people amid a total of 14,000 young people who had signed up.

In 2019, however, the mission was denied visas to Russia and the participants departed to visit the sites of forced-labour camps Kazakhstan instead. In 2020, the mission was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“The project's main goal of visiting burial sites [...] is becoming impossible. Having launched this project 15 years ago, we felt deep in our hearts that such a day might come," said Ušackas.

The project's team also says the project's initial goal has been achieved as a new generation of people in Lithuania has been raised, seeing the deportation period "not as a sad and painful period only, but also as a historical period that makes the younger generation proud of its past".

"We remain a strong value-based community of hundreds of young and active people. Mission Siberia will live in Lithuania as long as we promote historical justice, are proud of ‘undefeated Lithuania’ and raise the young generation based on the values of love and patriotism," Ušackas said.

The project finale is planned on June 14 when Lithuania will mark the Day of Mourning and Hope, which also marks the day when the projec was launched 15 years ago.

The day is traditionally marked with the annual campaign "Say, Hear, Remember" when people read the names of deportees and political prisoners.

"Over the past 15 years, we have organised thousands of meetings with schoolchildren, higher school students, communities, as well as dozens of exhibitions, hikes and tending works in Lithuania,” said Aistė Eidukaitytė, who led the project.

“We have also produced 15 documentaries and issued a photo book. The success of all those activities has been strongly dependent on those exhibitions and the emotions and stories participants have brought back from Siberia and other deportation sites," she added.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of mass arrests and deportations to Siberia, which started in Lithuania on June 14, 1941 and lasted until 1953.

Some 275,000 people from Lithuania were sent to forced-labour camps or deported during the Soviet occupation.