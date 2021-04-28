Two steps forward one step back: Lithuania's fight against gender violence

Although Lithuania missed the 1960s feminist revolutions, it made strides in the 2000s towards ensuring women's protection from domestic violence. However, the progress has begun to stall.

Ten years ago, the country adopted the Law on Protection against Domestic Violence, which led to an almost tenfold increase in reports of violence. NGOs and women's rights advocates hailed the law, but say it leaves gaps that the Istanbul Convention, if ratified in the country's parliament, could help fill.

40 years of abuse

Birutė (not her real name) had lived with her abusive and alcoholic husband for 40 years. He used threats and slander against her, and would resort to physical violence as well.

A turning point came when her husband called the police and falsely accused her of violence. Birutė says she took the chance to notify officers of his aggressive behaviour.

The policemen then suggested recording his threats as evidence and call them when there was trouble again. It did not take long – her husband attacked her immediately after the police left.

“I got back home, opened the door, and he punched me in the head. I flew back a few metres, but remained on my feet. [...] A neighbour told me to call the police. The same policemen came back and took him away,” recalls Birutė.

Read more: Ideas of male superiority very much alive in Lithuania – top judge on Istanbul Convention

Violence (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Birutė says it is crucial for women in such situations to receive direct, individual help. Vilnius Women’s Home provided psychological help for Birutė after she broke free from her husband’s abuse.

“You are told to think of what it is that you want, because by that point you had been denying yourself everything just to keep peace at home,” says Birutė. “These sessions help you understand that you also have some power over the situation.”

Abuse will not be handled by talking to a priest

Under Soviet occupation, Lithuania missed out on the 1960s second wave of feminism, says Vilnius Women's Home president Lilija Henrika Vasiliauskė, which is why it is now rapidly catching up in the area of domestic violence prevention.

In 1995, the United Nations held the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, and proclaimed a declaration. The Beijing Declaration designated domestic abuse as an extreme form of discrimination against women.

Lithuania then responded to the Declaration by opening a women’s crisis centre in 1996, the very first in the Baltic states.

Vasiliauskė says she learned a lot while working with feminist abroad since joining the non-profit Women Against Violence Europe (WAVE) in 2004. She used the experience in drafting the Law on Protection Against Domestic Violence.

Lilija Henrika Vasiliauskė / BNS

“We pretty much dictated the law to the parliament,” remembers Vasiliauskė. “We managed to include key provisions, that abuse is a crime, that the state shall ensure access to professional help for victims [...], that support centres should be non-profit.”

The task group was led by former MP Dalia Kuodytė. She admits that many harmful amendments were proposed at first that they had to fight.

“For example, in order to avoid punishing the offender for the first case of abuse, there were suggestions of mediation. An even more interesting one was that the couple could speak to a priest and try to solve their problems that way,” recalls Vasiliauskė.

Some 3,500 reports since law’s adoption

The law proved its use quite quickly. Vasiliauskė recalls the police receiving 3,500 reports on domestic violence almost immediately after the legislation was adopted.

Research carried out by Vilnius Women’s Home showed that assistance received at crisis centres boosted victims' confidence in authorities and the state's ability to offer help. According to Zuzana Vasiliauskaitė, doctoral student at Mykolas Romeris University, almost all of the respondents had faced institutional abuse and had developing distrust in state institutions. They confessed to having regained it after receiving help in support centres.

Local non-profit organisations consider the current law to be one of the most progressive systems of support for the victims of domestic abuse in Europe. However, there are still gaps, such as absence of abuse prevention programmes and little focus on education.

The Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention could give an impetus to fill the gaps.

Dalia Kuodytė notes that if Lithuania ratifies the Convention, it will be monitored regarding its implementation. Lithuania was under similar monitoring in the 2000s, when it was seeking EU accession, which helped the country make significant progress in advancing and securing human rights.

Read more: Istanbul Convention: How a European treaty against women's violence became politicised

Dalia Kuodytė / E. Genio / LRT nuotr.

“We have this very progressive model of protection against [domestic] violence; however, we also have these very regressive practices regarding mandatory mediation and protection of children’s rights,” admits Lilija Henrika Vasiliauskė.

“The Istanbul Convention is just a tool that could, if ratified, help us harmonise our policies.”

The problem also lies in a lack of funding for support centres. Last year, Vilnius Women’s Home did not receive any state funding.