Lithuanian FM to visit South Caucasus in line with country's foreign policy ‘priorities’

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is leaving for an official visit to the South Caucasus, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The minister will visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan where he will meet with top officials and representatives of the civil society.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Landsbergis’ visit to the South Caucasus reflects the priorities of Lithuania’s foreign policy that primarily focuses on the European Union’s Eastern Neighbourhood.

All the three South Caucasian states are participating in the EU’s Eastern Partnership initiative.

In Armenia, Landsbergis will open a green space to mark the anniversary of bilateral relations and the restoration of Lithuania’s independence. In Georgia, he will visit the administrative boundary line of the Russian-occupied Georgian territory.

In Azerbaijan, he will open an exhibition dedicated to Lithuanian Tatars and will also attend a joint event with Poland's representatives to commemorate the 230th anniversary of the Constitution of May 3.

