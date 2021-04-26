Gyms, spas, some pools reopen in Lithuania

Gyms, some pools and saunas reopen in Lithuania on Monday and outdoor sports, leisure and entertainments activities can resume.

Under the government's resolution, gyms must ensure at least 20 square metres of floor space per person, including staff members. Group exercises are limited to five people, exluding instructors.

Gyms owners earlier told BNS they were looking forward to the reopening, but were disappointed that they were not allowed to reopen their pools.

Vidmantas Šiugždinis, head of the gym chains Impuls and Lemon Gym, told BNS he was not satisfied with strict requirements and still closed pool areas.

As of Monday, pools and saunas can only reopen at hotels. Swimming classes for children can be held in pools, too.

Moreover, outdoor sports, leisure and entertainments activities can resume with up to 10 people, or up to 50 people, if venues can ensure 50 square metres of floor space per person.

Returning workers will be tested for the coronavirus preventively.

Gyms have been closed in Lithuania since early November when the country was placed under the second national lockdown.