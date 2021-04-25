Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,941 new infections over weekend

Lithuania's statistics office reported 729 new coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, in addition to 1,212 infections reported on Saturday.

Lithuania's 14-day infection rate currently stands at 539.5 cases per 100,000 people. The share of positive tests has been 6.7 percent over the last seven days.

Five Covid-19 deaths were reported on Sunday and six on Saturday.

In all, 241,297 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. Of them, 217,911 people have recovered and 14,751 remain active cases. Covid-19 has been the direct cause of death in 3,848 cases.