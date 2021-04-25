Garlic-flavoured candy? Young chocolatiers leave life in Scotland to start artisan factory in Lithuania

Having left their jobs in the UK, three young Lithuanians returned to their small hometown and founded an artisan chocolate factory – “It’s not easy, but we really wanted this.”

In their factory, they are producing different types of chocolate candy, including chocolate eggs, and will soon present their very own chocolate bars.

Always thought of returning

One of the founders of the factory, Karolina Sipavičiūtė, had been living and working abroad before deciding to return to Triškoniai in Pakruojis District, a village in northern Lithuania with only 200 residents. With the help of her boyfriend and his brother, the 25-year-old renovated their abandoned house and set up an artisan chocolate factory there.

“We had a house here in Triškoniai that was abandoned for some time,” detailed Karolina. “We already decided that we would live here once we return, and we thought of having our chocolate factory here too. Well, we did as we said.”

Chocolate makers Šarūnas, Karolina and Ernestas / E. Kubilius/LRT

Karolina’s boyfriend Ernestas Leimontas says he had been planning to return home even before she suggested it – and a chocolate factory was a chance for him and Karolina to make use of the skills they had learned while working at a chocolate factory in Scotland.

“When we were working in Scotland, we did what we were told. Here we can make our own ideas come true, follow our own recipes,” said Karolina. “It’s so nice to create new flavours.”

Scottish experience

In Scotland, Ernestas and Karolina worked at a specialty chocolate factory. The owners referred to themselves as luxury chocolate makers.

“We were usually making chocolate ganache candy. Ganache is a mixture of chocolate, warm cream, and many other ingredients,” explained Ernestas. “Once prepared, ganache is covered by chocolate, and that is how luxury chocolate is made.”

Chocolate-making is a creative process, since chocolate can be mixed with anything, says Ernestas.

“Someone once asked me if we made garlic-flavoured chocolate. Not yet, but chocolate does go with a lot of different products.”

Chocolate factory in Triškoniai / E. Kubilius/LRT

Meeting with the best chocolate maker

While Karolina and Ernestas were working in Scotland, Ernestas’ brother Šarūnas Leimontas was living in London and maintained close contact with the couple.

“We would always contact each other and share information. Hearing their stories, I started liking chocolate more and more,” says Šarūnas.

Šarūnas recalls that what tipped him to join Ernestas and Karolina’s venture was an unexpected meeting with William Curley, a four-time winner of Britain’s Best Chocolatier award.

Chocolate factory in Triškoniai / E. Kubilius/LRT

“I told him about our plans to open a chocolate factory in Lithuania. He was very supportive of the idea, and told us that we must do it.”

Šarūnas remembers that Curley also offered some very helpful tips for the novice chocolate makers.

The trio worked to set everything up for their new business themselves. Having no experience in construction, they renovated the abandoned house by experimenting, looking for information on what was needed.

The modern chocolate factory is enjoyed by the village residents as well; many come by for a chat and to purchase chocolate.

The country and the city

Ernestas believes that setting up their factory in Triškoniai was the right decision. Due to the rise of e-commerce, and good delivery services, residing in big cities is no longer a must for businesses.

“If we receive an order in the morning, we can ship out the product the same day, and it will reach the customer the next day, regardless of where they live,” says Ernestas. “I think that this decision was economically beneficial to us; we could not have afforded leasing premises in, say, Vilnius.”

Chocolate factory in Triškoniai / E. Kubilius/LRT

Ernestas’ brother Šarūnas adds that they also decided to settle in Triškoniai because they all come from Pakruojis District.

“We also hope to be able to hire new people in the future. I think we are prepared for that. We might need help in a couple of years, as the business is already expanding. We are very happy that we keep receiving more and more orders.”