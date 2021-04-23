LRT English Newsletter: Work more, drink less

LRT English Newsletter – April 23, 2021

Lithuania is no longer the heaviest-drinking nation, said an official, quoting unofficial data from the WHO. A few years ago, data ranking Lithuania at the top caused shockwaves among the country’s officials and public authorities.

This comes on the heels of a four-year crackdown on drinking by the previous government which raised the drinking age and curtailed selling hours among other restrictions. But, according to some experts, the change might be due to the changing habits of alcohol consumption – ie becoming more 'European' with all the cheese and wine – and not due to the bans (which are due to be reviewed).

And as bars reopen their terraces after a five-month shutdown, you may not be able to get more than a few beers in, anyway. According to Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, “one might struggle to think about some risks or safety management after two beers”. Bars, therefore, will close at 21:00.

Meanwhile, Lithuanians should work more, according to a proposal from the European Commission that would see the working age raised to 72. However, men in Lithuania rarely live that long – the average life expectancy is 71.5 years.



CORONA UPDATES



In other lockdown easing steps, cinemas, shopping malls have been allowed to resume activities (except on weekends), as well as amusement parks and guided tours.

But as the retail sector reopened, coronavirus infections also began to rise. The same happened at a gym, frequented by a politician from the ruling Homeland Union party, which continued to operate by sidestepping quarantine rules.

Meanwhile, the country has also begun administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. But a new strain of the coronavirus found in Lithuania is raising concerns that it might be more resistant to vaccines.



FORGOT YOUR MASK?



You know that feeling when you leave your car or home without a mask. Well, what if that’s 20 rail cars worth of masks and other PPE? Lithuania’s Health Ministry has turned to prosecutors asking to investigate where 1 million euros of PPE supplies from China have allegedly disappeared.



VILNIUS SUBSTITUTES MINSK



For now, at least. When the United States announced plans last year to send an ambassador to Minsk, it was heralded as a milestone in breaking the 13-year hiatus. But, talk of pushing Minsk out of the Kremlin’s orbit faded with the violent crackdown on the country’s opposition after the presidential election last August.

Now, the ambassador is in Vilnius, even if her goal “remains to get to Minsk”. An exclusive interview with Ambassador Julie Fisher, here.



NOT QUIET ON THE EASTERN FRONT



Russian military build-up around Ukraine shows no sign of abating. Again, Vladimir Putin counts on the European Union to help him out, argues Konstantin Eggert. The relations between the bloc and the Kremlin remain complicated.

This week, a deputy speaker of the Lithuanian parliament visited the embattled Donetsk region, while Foreign Minister Gabrielius LAdnsbergis said Moscow’s claims to defend Russian speakers in the region were “worrying”.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Introduced in Lithuania six years ago, direct mayoral elections run counter to the country's constitution, the Constitutional Court announced on Monday.

– Proposals to introduce same-sex partnership in Lithuania have faced heavy opposition, with accusations of immorality and destruction of traditional values. Meanwhile, Estonia passed the Registered Partnership Act six years ago and may have something to teach its Baltic neighbours.

– The government has slashed funding for the construction of a new concert hall in Vilnius after design delays and an increase of projected costs by almost 23 million euros.

– As Lithuania is going forward with vaccination, its economy should show robust growth this year and in 2022, according to a review by Swedbank which has raised GDP growth expectations to 3 percent.

– Kaunas as Nazi-occupied Paris? Have a look.

– Twenty-five years ago, Lithuania lost a soldier in Bosnia. A friend and fellow serviceman, Colonel Darius Vaicikauskas, participated in the mission in Bosnia together with Valteris. He shares his memories in an interview published by the Lithuanian military.

– "Dystopia of relations" has replaced a natural link of freedom between Minsk and the Baltic countries, writes Vytis Jurkonis, director of Freedom House in Lithuania.

– During a discussion held at the parliament on Thursday, an Uighur human rights lawyer detailed abuses against the Muslim minority in China as Vilnius considers recognising the repressions as genocide.

– Visaginas, a formerly nuclear town in the northeast of Lithuania, is reinventing itself by hosting a world-class collection of historical fashion.

– When The Roop won Lithuania's national Eurovision last year, many were convinced they could win over European audiences, too. And they were not proven wrong yet.

– Imagine taking a boat from Kaunas to Poland? It may be possible, if locks are installed at the huge dam.

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Justinas Šuliokas