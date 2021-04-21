Lithuania eases restrictions for guided tours, amusement parks, prison visits

The Lithuanian government has agreed to relax lockdown restrictions for guided tours, amusement parks and prison visits.

“We took the necessary decisions to allow guides to take groups on outdoor tours, as well as [decisions] on amusement parks,” Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė told reporters on Wednesday.

At the cabinet's meeting, Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė proposed to allow guided tours in groups of up to ten people.

She also suggested permitting amusement parks to reopen, provided that they let in no more than ten people at a time or ensure 50 square metres of space per visitor.

The cabinet also allowed long-term prison visits by people who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

Only short-term visits to prisons are permitted now. The new rule will take effect on May 3.

Justice Minister Evelina Dobrovolska noted that some inmates have not seen their relatives for a year.