Covid-19 clusters spread in Lithuania's retail sector – official

Lithuania's retail sector has seen the number of active Covid-19 clusters rise by almost a third in two weeks, the National Public Health Centre (NVSC) said on Tuesday.

Infections in the manufacturing sector have increased by almost a fifth.

“The coronavirus outbreak map shows an increase in active clusters in two sectors, manufacturing and retail,” Daiva Razmuvienė, an epidemiologist, said.

“We link the figures to the return of employees to their workplaces and, in general, with people's increasing mobility,” she added.

According to the NVSC, the number of active Covid-19 clusters in factories rose from 45 last week to 53, while retail outlets account for 42 clusters, up from 33.

The number of active clusters in the services sector increased to 18, from 10 a week earlier.

A third of all people who tested positive for Covid-19 last week said they had contracted the virus from a family member, Razmuvienė noted.

The total number of active Covid-19 clusters in Lithuania rose to 360 at the end of last week, from 310 a week earlier.

A total of 13,780 people in Lithuania are considered active cases.