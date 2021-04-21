Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,113 new cases, 14 deaths

Lithuania has registered 1,113 new coronavirus infections and 14 deaths from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday morning.

Some 11,913 molecular (PCR) tests for Covid-19 and 7,465 antigen tests have been performed in the last 24 hours.

Lithuania's 14-day coronavirus infection rate currently stands at 516.9 per 100,000 people, and the share of positive tests over the past seven days at 6 percent.

Overall, 236,533 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic.

Some 213,970 people are considered as having statistically recovered from Covid-19 and 14,040 as statistically ill, meaning they have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 28 days.

A total of 3,802 people have died from Covid-19 in Lithuania so far. The overall number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the coronavirus has reached 7,699.