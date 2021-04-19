Travel update: Lithuania removes Belgium from most-affected country list

Lithuania has updated its weekly travel restrictions, adding Argentina, Chile, and Puerto Rico to the list of countries and regions most severely affected by the pandemic. Belgium, Palestine, and the Seychelles have been removed from the list.

Arrivals in Lithuania are required to self-isolate for 10 days. However, those coming from the listed countries must self-isolate in accommodation separated from other family members and are not allowed to go outside. All other arrivals can go for walks within one kilometre of their homes.

People coming to Lithuania must now also present a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

The full list of rules can be found on the government’s website. The list of self-isolation exemptions can be found here.