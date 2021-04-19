Lithuania’s pioneering microsurgeon Vitkus dies aged 68

Well-known Lithuanian microsurgeon Professor Kęstutis Vitkus has passed away at the age of 68.

"You were a colleague and boss, and will remain so. Rest in peace," his colleague plastic surgeon Renaldas Vaičiūnas posted on Facebook.

Born in 1952, Vitkus graduated from Vilnius University in 1976 and worked at several hospitals in Lithuania, leading their microsurgery and plastic reconstructive surgery departments. He was president of the Lithuanian Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Society in 2013–2019.

He established his private clinic in 2004.

Vitkus and his father Mečislovas Vitkus were the first in Lithuania and the then Soviet Union to successfully re-attach cut-off fingers.

Later on, Vitkus introduced microsurgery methods in the areas of orthopedics, traumatology, oncology and plastic surgery. He published more than 150 scientific articles during his career.