Lithuanian intelligence spokeswoman resigns, saying ‘no joy’ in keeping secrets

Eglė Samoškaitė has resigned as head of communications at the Lithuanian intelligence service, the State Security Department (VSD), due to too many things being “secret”.

"After a short time [in office], I decided to quit as spokesperson at the State Security Department," she posted on Facebook.

"I understand that the question naturally arises: why? It is difficult to explain in one sentence, but I will try: when many things are secret, it is very difficult to be active in communication, and there is not much joy in being passive."

Samoškaitė took office as the department's head of communications last November.

Aurelija Katkuvienė, her predecessor, held the job between 2016 and June 2020.