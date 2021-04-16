Fifth of Lithuania’s population receive at least one vaccine dose

Almost a fifth of Lithuania's population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures from the country's statistics office released on Friday.

Some 546,300 people have received the first jab. The percentage stands at 58.3 in the 70–79 age group, followed by 46 percent among those over 80, and 36.5 percent in the 60–69 age group.

In other age groups, vaccination rates range from several to a few dozen percent.

Some 204,500 people, or 7.3 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Covid-19 vaccination in Lithuania. / E. Blaževič/LRT

Neringa and Birštonas are the leading municipalities, as 34.5 and 32.3 percent of their residents respectively have had at least one vaccine dose.

Šalčininkai District is at the bottom of the list with just 9.2 percent, followed by Visaginas (11.3 percent).

Lithuanian has so far received a total of 806,525 vaccines and has used 750,833 of them.