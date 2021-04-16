LRT English Newsletter: Was it all worth it?

LRT English Newsletter – April 16, 2021

Although the growing coronavirus infection count indicates the rising third wave, Lithuania’s government seems to accept that maintaining current restrictions much longer may be unrealistic. Therefore, bars and cafes will soon reopen, as will theatres, cinemas and gyms.

The country has overall spent 7 million euros on implementing lockdown restrictions, much of it on police roadblocks to ensure that people observed intercity travel restrictions.

As domestic travel bans were lifted last week, Lithuanians flooded to the country’s resorts and tourist spots that had been out of reach for almost four months.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian hospitals are warning that the rising number of covid hospitalisations is once again stretching their resources thin.



AtoZ via J&J



As Denmark has definitely decided not to use AstraZeneva vaccines, Lithuania is hoping to take over some of the unused jabs. If the plan pans out, Lithuania could roll out mass vaccination sooner than planned, according to the health minister.

Another suggested measure to speed up the vaccination is to delay the second Pfizer jab, although Lithuania's health officials have expressed some serious reservations about it.

Meanwhile, Lithuania had to suspend plans to start administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines – which, unlike the others, need only be given once – just a day after receiving the first batch and following a red flag in the US over rare but serious side effects.



LOGISTICS OF EXPLOITATION



Lithuania’s outsized logistics sector, which mostly employs foreign lorry drivers, relies on egregious labour exploitation practices. We all have heard about it before, but an in-depth investigation by Laisvės TV may make the issue harder to ignore. Workers from Belarus, Ukraine or Tajikistan are forced to pay their employers and get their pay cut for talking back to their managers.



OSTPOLITIK



The Lithuanian foreign minister has headed to Kyiv to show solidarity to Ukraine as it is facing another round of escalation in its undeclared war with Russia.

A Russian invasion “could not be ruled out”, Landsbergis said right before boarding the plane on Thursday.

Minsk has accused Lithuania of pulling strings in Belarus. Meanwhile, Belarusian opposition leaders are setting up new parties. Could this be signs of the splintering front? Not necessarily, says a Lithuanian observer.



BUBBLING REAL ESTATE



Despite the pandemic weighing down economic growth, Lithuania’s real estate market is booming – so much so that even a major developer says the bubble might be unsustainable.

While rents and property prices are bad enough in Vilnius, Lithuania’s coastal Neringa municipality, with its extremely strict zoning rules, is suffering from serious housing shortages. This, however, does not prevent the local officials from jumping queues to occupy newly-built municipal housing units, an LRT Investigation Team has reported. Some of them are later put on the short-term rental market.



FIGHTING COMMUNISM IN THE RING



The Lithuanian-American fighter Rose Namajunas is set to challenge her Chinese opponent Zhang Weili for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion title – and does not shy away from giving it a geopolitical spin. “Better dead than red,” she commented in an interview with LRT.lt ahead of the fight, recalling an infamous Cold War slogan.

“I fight for freedom and I’ve got the Christ consciousness, I’ve got Lithuanian blood and I’ve got the American dream, and all those things I’m taking into this fight,” said Namajunas.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Much like other EU countries, Lithuania faces a gradual decrease in birth rates. Economists say that not only financial incentives, but also access to school infrastructure and flexible workloads factor into the situation.

– In his wooden home in the Nemunas Delta, Česlovas Rutė types out poem after poem on his old Nokia phone. As its memory clogs up, he sends out his verses to different recipients. Rutė then clicks delete, wiping what was left on his phone, and starts again. “What is the point in writing if no one will read it?“ he says.

– Twelve new art installations will appear around the Lithuanian capital this year. Take a look.

– You could get €4,000 to buy an electric car. Interested?

– The pandemic and lockdown-weariness have exposed seemingly new divisions in the Lithuanian society. Gintas Karalius, a philosopher and lecturer at Vilnius University, says anti-lockdown protests and proliferating conspiracy theories say a lot about the state of Lithuanian democracy.

– A firebrand Lithuanian MP, known for his homophobic rhetoric, was filmed in another stunt with a group of men that may land him in trouble.

– A state-owned company manufacturing goods by employing prison labour stands at the centre of a complicated alleged corruption scheme, linking to a former justice minister as well as senior officials in the country's prison system. LRT Investigation Team reports.





Written by Justinas Šuliokas

Edited by Benas Gerdžiūnas