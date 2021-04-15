Lithuania proposes lockdown exit plan: bars and shopping centres may reopen next week

On Thursday, Lithuania's Health Ministry published its proposed lockdown easing plan, which the government will consider later the same day.

"Taking into account the fact that a strict lockdown regime has already been in place for almost four months and is having an increasingly negative impact on people's mental and physical state, and the whole society is tired of the lockdown, measures are needed to improve this situation,” said Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys. “Therefore, certain lockdown easing should be considered.”

Up to 50 people at events

The ministry is proposing to allow cinemas and theatres to reopen, and also organising outdoor and indoor events with audiences.

In all cases, the number of audience members could not exceed 50, with no standing places, and they would not be allowed to take up more than 30 percent of all seating.



Tickets could only be sold online. No food would be sold during such events.

Gyms could reopen as of April 26, but they would be required to ensure a space of 20 square meters per person. No more than five people, excluding the trainer, would be allowed to attend group classes.

Vilnius under quarantine. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Bars, restaurants, and cafes to reopen

The ministry is also proposing to allow catering establishments to reopen from April 22. They would include restaurants, cafes, bars, as well as those operating at seaports and airports.

Catering establishments could operate from 07:00 until 21:00 and would be allowed to run table service in open spaces, with no more than two people at one table, excluding members of one household.

Minimum distances between tables and other conditions would be set by the health minister.

Vilnius under quarantine / E. Blaževič/LRT

Weekend restrictions on shopping centres

Under the proposal, stores at shopping centres could be allowed to resume operation as of April 19, excluding those situated at marketplaces.

Trading venues would be required to ensure a space of 20 square metres per person or to serve no more than one person at a time. Moreover, they would be banned from opening on Saturdays and Sundays, excluding places with direct outdoor access, which have been allowed to reopen already.

All shops, marketplaces and other public trading venues would be allowed to reopen as of May 3. They would be required to ensure a space of 15–20 square metres per person.

Vilnius under quarantine. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Less restrictions for people with immunity

The Health Ministry is also proposing to the government to ease conditions for people with coronavirus immunity, including those who have recovered from the illness and those who have been vaccinated.

Some restrictions for such people could be relaxed as of April 22. They could be allowed to be in groups of up to 10 people.

They would also be allowed to visit residents of all care facilities and hospital patients.

Moreover, rural tourism places and other accommodation facilities would be allowed to provide pool and sauna services in all accommodation as of April 26, but only for members of one family or household.

Pool services for school children would also be allowed.