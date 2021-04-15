Spacing out Pfizer shots would help Lithuania vaccinate 1.5 mln people by July – minister

Delaying second doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by eight weeks would allow Lithuania to inoculate “up to 1.5 million people by July”, Health Minister Arūnas Dulkys said on Wednesday.

Currently, Lithuania follows Pfizer's recommendation and administers its vaccine shots three weeks apart .

A group of experts brought together by the Health Ministry are now looking into the "administrative and legal aspects" of extending the interval, with a decision expected to be made "in the near future", Dulkys said.

"I think we should be flexible, know what we're aiming for and make our decisions based on that," he said when asked if he personally thought that the two Pfizer shots could be spaced out by eight weeks.

Read more: Lithuania's medical sector needs additional €280m to fight pandemic

Vaccination / E. Blaževič/LRT

Lithuania to get extra 310,000 Pfizer vaccine doses by late June – president

Lithuania is to receive an additional 310,000 doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by late June, President Gitanas Nausėda said on Wednesday.

Nausėda said he had received the news from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The producer is to deliver a total of 50 million doses of its vaccine to the EU.

"This means that we will be able to vaccinate earlier a number of people equivalent to the population of Klaipėda, Šiauliai and Alytus combined," he posted on Facebook.

Lithuania has received a total of over 806,500 coronavirus vaccine doses so far. Almost 509,000 people have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot and 193,000 have been given the second jab.