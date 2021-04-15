Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘cannot be ruled out’, says Lithuanian FM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not off the table, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday as he left for a solidarity visit to Kyiv.

"I don’t think this option could be ruled out," he told reporters at Vilnius Airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "saber-rattling" on the Ukrainian border could be seen as an attempt to "mobilise his electorate" amid a recent dip in his popularity, according to the minister.

Landsbergis is paying the solidarity visit to Kyiv together with his Latvian and Estonian counterparts, Edgars Rinkēvičs and Eva-Maria Liimets.

In Kyiv, the top Baltic diplomats are scheduled to meet with Ukraine's leaders and other high-ranking officials.

War in Ukraine. / AP

Russia-Ukraine tensions similar to situation before Crimean invasion – Lithuanian official

Mounting tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border are very worrying because they are reminiscent of the situation before Moscow's invasion of Crimea in 2014, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda's chief foreign policy advisor said on Friday.

"A month ago, there were some signals that the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border was heating up, but things were not as they are today," Asta Skaisgirytė told LRT RADIO. "What we see today is a massive troop build-up by Russia near Ukraine's borders."

This is causing concern not only to Lithuania, but also to the United States and other NATO allies, according to the advisor.

"We are watching the situation very closely, with great concern, I admit it, because we see something similar to what happened in 2014, before Russia captured Crimea and started military action in Donbas," she said.