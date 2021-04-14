Lithuania's medical sector needs additional €280m to fight pandemic

Lithuania's medical system needs an additional 280 million euros to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including the procurement of vaccines, vaccination, laboratory tests and wages for medics, Health Vice Minister Živilė Simonaitytė said on Wednesday..

Vaccination and other related procedures will need over 126 million euros, double of what is planned now, she said. Moreover, 12 million euros has been already spent on laboratory tests, and another 47 million euros is required.

"We see that these numbers are higher than we imagined initially," the vice minister told the parliamentary Committee on Budget and Finance.

Vaccination and other related costs have so far reached 12 million euros this year, Simonaitytė said.

Covid-19 in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Read more: Major hospital in Vilnius running out of PPE for medics

She also estimates that Lithuania plans to receive 8 million vaccine doses this year. Vaccine logistics need an additional 11 million euros, while another 30 million euros are needed for other vaccination-related expenses.

Twelve million euros have already been spent on laboratory tests and another 47 million euros is needed, Simonaitytė told the committee, adding that around 80 million euros in additional funding is also needed for medics' wages.

There's also a lack of funds for communication, as well as post-Covid measures and psychological assistance, which needs an additional 32 million euros, Simonaitytė said.

The funds are set to be allocated in May–June following the state budget's review.