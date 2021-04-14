Lithuanian MP claims nearly 10,000 excess deaths due to restrictions

An opposition MP claims that almost 10,000 people in Lithuania died because they did not receive proper medical assistance due to restrictions on planned medical services.

“Due to lockdown management drawbacks, we have lost almost 2.5 times more people than those who died of Covid-19 during the same period. These figures are shocking,” Julius Sabatauskas, a social democrat and deputy speaker of the Seimas, told reporters at the parliament on Wednesday.

Last year, when the first lockdown was introduced and the coronavirus was spreading within medical establishments, the then Health Minister Aurelijus Veryga decided to restrict non-essential planned medical services.

Sabatauskas says that although the ban has since been lifted, the incumbent government's focus on the management of the pandemic is raising concern as no additional action is being taken to improve access to medical services.

Coronavirus ward at Panevėžys Hospital / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“I have turned to the prime minister and heath minister as I see a dangerous tendency of the government focusing only on managing the lockdown regime and completely ignoring the number of excess deaths, which exceeds the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Lithuania by almost 2.5 times. It means that people were diagnosed late, failed to receive necessary treatment and other necessary services. The number of such deaths now stands at around 10,000,” Sabatauskas said.

Official figures show that 3,718 people have died of Covid-19 in Lithuania since the start of the pandemic. Statistics Lithuania also lists 7,536 as the figure of “coronavirus-linked” deaths, which includes people who passed away within 28 days of being diagnosed with Covid-19, but not necessarily because of it.

Almost 50,000 deaths were registered in Lithuania between March 2020 and March 2021, compared to almost 41,000 deaths over the previous 12 months.

