2021.04.14 11:00

Woman, three children die in fire in Lithuania

A woman and three children died in a fire last night in a village in Lithuania's northeastern district of Anykščiai.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (PAGD), a fire at the property in the village of Budriai was reported at around 02:00. When firefighters arrived, two residents had already jumped out of the second floor and one exited the house via the first floor. Firefighters later found the bodies of a woman and three children inside.

Šarūnė Kalibataitė, head of the town of Kavarskas, told BNS a baby born in October, two small children and a teenage girl died in the fire. The mother, her 16-year-old son and her partner managed to escape. The teenage girl was the son's girlfriend who lived together.

The family had a total of seven children, Kalibataitė said. Two of them live abroad, and another girl attends a kindergarten in Penvėžys on working days and returns home only on weekends.

"It was a big family with seven children. [...] It was not a family having a drinking problem, definitely not," she said.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. Based on initial reports, a wood burner was being used at the house at around 23:00 on Tuesday.

President Gitanas Nausėda has extended his condolences over this incident. "It hurts especially when children's lives are taken. I am offering my deepest condolences to the relatives of those killed," the president posted on Facebook.

