First batch of J&J vaccine reaches Lithuania as US temporary suspends its use

Lithuania received the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the country's Health Ministry has announced. Some 4,800 doses made by the US manufacturer arrived on Tuesday.

In all, Lithuania has signed up for 700,000 doses of the vaccine and is planning to start giving the shots “soon”.

The delivery comes on the same day as US health officials have recommended to temporarily suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine amid an ongoing investigation into a suspected link with the formation of rare blood clots.

Only one shot of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine is required to immunise against Covid-19. The vaccine is made with a technology that has been used for several decades to create vaccines against Ebola and other diseases.

Currently, four vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are used in Lithuania: Comirnaty (produced by BioNTech/Pfizer), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), Moderna (Moderna) and Janssen (Janssen Pharmaceutica NV).

Under the health minister's decree, people in Lithuania can choose which vaccine they want to have, provided it is available at vaccination sites.