Belarusian foreign minister accuses Lithuania of ‘pulling strings’ to cause ‘revolution’

In an interview with state television, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has accused Lithuania and Poland of allegedly aiming to instigate a revolution in Minsk.

“They are ready to pull any strings in order to remove the unwanted regime. Let's not repeat the mistakes of the past. The regime is strong, robust, and it will withstand,” Makei was quoted by the country’s state news agency BelTa.

He also warned that if the neighbouring countries escalate the situation, it will lead “to the disappearance of the civil society that our European partners are so concerned about”.

According to Makei, the regime has a list of 500 “firms” that receive financing from abroad and are spreading ideas “alien to our society“.

Belarusian flag, associated with the country's opposition, seen in Vilnius. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

A number of Belarusian and international NGOs operating in the country are now based in Vilnius.

The country’s officials have previously blamed Lithuania and Poland for allegedly being behind the mass protests that erupted after the rigged president elections in August last year, which saw Alexander Lukashenko claim his sixth victory.

The main opposition frontrunner against him was Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was forced to flee to Lithuania just days after the election.

Almost all other opposition figures have also been forced to leave the country or have been imprisoned.