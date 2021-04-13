Lithuania updates quarantine rules: those with immunity no longer need to self-isolate

Lithuania’s National Public Health (NVSC) has updated the self-isolation rules for those vaccinated against Covid-19 who have come in contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus.

As of April 12, those who have received both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine will no longer need to self-isolate even after coming in close contact with an infected person.



The rule change doesn't apply to people who have received only the first jab, according to Daiva Razmuvienė from the National Public Health Centre (NVSC),

Someone who have antibodies after taking the first vaccine shot, but may still not be fully protected, she said.

Covid-19 vaccination in Vilnius. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“For example, a person may have 100 antibodies, but they may be very active and neutralise the virus. While another person may have more nativodies, but they are less active,” said Razmuvienė.

The self-isolation requirements have also changed for people who were diagnosed ill with Covid-19 in the past six months – they will also no longer need to self-isolate after coming in contact.with an infected person.