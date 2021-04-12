Ideas of male superiority very much alive in Lithuania – top judge on Istanbul Convention

Sexism pure and simple is behind heated controversy over the ratification of the Istanbul Convention in Lithuania, believes the chairman of the Constitutional Court, Dainius Žalimas.

Moves to ratify the Council of Europe's treaty on fighting violence against women has mobilised fierce opposition in the country. Critics argue that the document is aimed at upsetting traditional gender roles and paving the way for gay marriage, even though the convention makes no mention of the latter.

In an interview with LRT.lt, Žalimas says the discussions are not constructive, but rather a sign of deep-rooted gender prejudices.

“The Istanbul Convention is aimed at fighting historically-entrenched stereotypes that maintain men to be superior to women. I truly believe these ideas are still rather strong in our society and they manifest themselves in what may seem innocuous forms,” Žalimas said.

International Women's Day march in Kaunas / BNS

“A big part of the society believe that once the document [Istanbul Convention] is ratified, it will destroy some traditional behaviours, but let's be frank – these traditions are based on the subservience of women, their treatment as second-rate people,” he said. “I think this is the main reason behind the tensions over the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, something we're reluctant to acknowledge.”

Žalimas recalled an anecdote from his youth to illustrate sexist traditions.

“Sometime around 1993, during criminal law lectures, we were told: ‘Raping one's wife is impossible, because it [the husband's sexual gratification] is the wife's duty.’ The Istanbul Convention commits countries to fighting these kinds of stereotypes.”

Discussions about the Istanbul Convention are closely related, at least in the eyes of its opponents, to the issue of same-sex partnership. Liberal parties in the current governing coalition have pledged to introduce gender-neutral partnership law.

“I really hope that politicians will have enough resolve to introduce regulation of partner relations in such a way that would avoid discrimination,” Žalimas commented.

Constitutional Court chairman Dainius Žalimas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Lithuania's constitution defines marriage exclusively as a union between a man and a woman. In itself, however, this definition does not necessarily represent discrimination, Žalimas believes, “as long as family life [of same-sex partners] can be protected on other grounds”, such as civil partnership.

“The Civil Code does mention the institution of partnership and it can be the solution. [However] this partnership institution has not come into force, because the parliament has failed to pass an appropriate law [for over 20 years]. I don't think it's normal,” he said.

He noted that the Constitutional Court ruled in 2011 that family is not limited to marital relations.

“Family is gender-neutral, it can be based on other grounds than marriage. [...] The constitution defends all families, whether they be of opposite-sex couples or same-sex couples. The constitution also defends single-parent families or families of grandparents and grandchildren,” according to Žalimas.

