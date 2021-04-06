Travel update: Lithuania warns against non-essential travel

In its weekly travel update, the Lithuanian Health Ministry has urged people to abstain from non-essential travel to reduce the risk posed by the fast-spreading Covid-19 mutations.

Meanwhile, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Bermuda, and Curaçao have been added to the list of countries and regions most severely affected by the pandemic. Malta has been removed from the list.

Arrivals in Lithuania are required to self-isolate for 10 days. However, those coming from the listed countries must self-isolate in accommodation separated from other family members and are not allowed to go outside. All other arrivals can go for walks within one kilometre of their homes.

People coming to Lithuania must now also present a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival.

The full list of rules can be found on the government’s website.