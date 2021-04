The self-proclaimed Užupio Respublika (Užupis Republic) in Vilnius marked its 23rd independence anniversary on Thursday.

On April 1, 1998, the bohemian district in Vilnius unveiled a manifesto and declared its mock independence as a community project. The ‘republic’ also established an 11-strong army. It later retired.

For the second year in a row, the anniversary celebrations were mute due to the quarantine restrictions. See how the event unfolded, below.