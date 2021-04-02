Dealing with a second Easter alone. ‘Focus on the now’

Lithuania is celebrating the second Easter under quarantine. What to do when traditional festivities are out of reach and what effect do the restrictions have on our emotional stability?

“From what people have told me, it seems that Easter this year still feels different, and there is still a question of how to celebrate it," says psychologist Antanas Mockus.

Remote contact cannot replace physical, true contact, says Mockus. However, under hopes of one day being able to gather again, it is still important to reach out to friends and relatives, perhaps create new, remote traditions.

People that are able to celebrate with their loved ones, Mockus believes, are particularly lucky.

Quarantine in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“Those who get to celebrate with their families rather than alone can truly appreciate it, look at it as a certain blessing,” says the psychologist. “In any other case it is something we would not even think about, but right now being able to be together is truly a blessing.”

Last year, Easter was celebrated thinking that next year it will all be better. However, the psychologist suggests dropping expectations and focusing on the present.

“We create expectations for the future,” he says. “And we feel upset when the reality proves to be nothing like them.”

“Focus on the ‘now’. Yes, the holidays are different, we cannot celebrate with our friends and relatives. Take this time to think of what unique, pleasant and truly important things can we do this holiday season.”

Quarantine in Lithuania. / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Pandemic fatigue

During warmer spring days people start going out to parks more often, disregarding such safety precautions as wearing the mask.

Psychologist Antanas Mockus believes that the carelessness comes from the emotional burden of the lasting pandemic.

“For over a year we have been living in constant stress,” he states. “People can […] follow the rules, however, our ‘inner resources’ are limited.”

”When these resources are not properly taken care of, people get burned out. There is definitely a fatigue related to the pandemic that can be felt.” Mockus explains.

According to the psychologist, “what was old is no more, and the new has not yet been created”, leading to a time of uncertainty. Despite that, one can be creative and keep in touch with those close to them to maintain the festive mood.