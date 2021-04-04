Lithuanian Dream Podcast: forging new identity for former capital

LRT English is partnering up with Lithuanian Dream to bring you a weekly English-language podcast. In this installment, Ana Kočegarova talks about what being the European Capital of Culture means and offers for Lithuania's second-biggest city.

“From temporary to contemporary” is the slogan of Kaunas 2022, the European Capital of Culture, encapsulating well the city's aspiration to showcase its past, but not neglect its present potential.

“We wanted the city to find itself today. Get rid of this sad, nostalgic mood,” says Ana Kočegarova, who heads Kaunas 2022. “There's nothing wrong about romantic nostalgia from time to time [...] but our connection with the city cannot be built only on something that was in the past.”

‘Temporary’ refers to the period in the 1920s and 1930s when Kaunas served as the ‘temporary capital’ of Lithuania. A proud moment in its history, to be sure, says Kočegorova, but the city is more than just a stand-in for Vilnius.

Among the key goals of the project is to forge an identity for Kaunas which is proud of its present and looks forward to the future.

When Kočegorova and her team was putting together an application for Kaunas to be the European Capital of Culture, “the city felt somehow neglected, that something has been taken away from it”.

Ana Kočegarova / Lithuanian Dream

Besides, even though the city has several universities and a sizeable student population, “different surveys were showing that young people didn't want to stay in Kaunas, they didn't see their future here”.

“And we wanted this programme to create some opportunities for them to feel more needed in the city, to create or contribute to the creation of a city where they want to live or would be excited to live,” says Kočegorova.

Kaunas 2022, more than an opportunity to create an identity and vision for the city via culture, helps get the attention of the central government and foreign visitors and investors.

Kaunas 2022 / Andrius Aleksandravičius

“Cities have used this opportunity to push, to encourage infrastructural development,” she notes.

Events for Kaunas 2022, which have already been taken place over the last couple of years, include a storytelling festival, theatre premieres, a landscape art festival, and numerous initiatives by and for different local communities.

