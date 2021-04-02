Lithuanian officers detain 15 Iraqi migrants on border with Belarus

On Thursday, Lithuanian officers detained 15 Iraqi migrants close to the border with Belarus, as well as five Afghan citizens who were found inside a truck in Kaunas, the country’s second largest city.

The State Border Guard Service (VSAT) said its officers detained 11 migrants near the village of Stakai after receiving a tip that a group of "suspiciously looking" people were walking along a road.

The migrants – seven men, a woman and three children – had no documents, but said they were Iraqi citizens.

The border guards inspected the border area where the Iraqis had crossed over from Belarus and also found another four men who also said they were Iraqi citizens.

Lithuania's Border Guard Service (VSAT) / VSAT

All the detained migrants have applied for asylum in Lithuania, according to VSAT.

The five Afghan citizens, born between 2003 and 2009, were found by the police inside a semi-trailer of a lorry that was pulled over by police in Kaunas..

The Afghans citizens were handed over to VSAT.