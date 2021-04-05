Handcrafts and 5,000-dollar cake: How diaspora raises money for Lithuania

Every year, Lithuanian migrants send hundreds of millions of euros in remittances to their home country. What are some of the most effective ways that the Lithuanian diaspora can contribute toward solving social issues?

The article is part of LRT's solutions journalism project, LRT Looks for Solutions.



The US

Among the most active expat communities are Lithuanians in the United States that collect thousands of dollars in various fairs and fundraising auctions every year. For example, the Chicago Mothers Foundation has donated 600,000 dollars to Lithuania since 2014.

Most of the funds are raised in auctions, according to the foundation’s president Edita Zasimauskaitė, who has been living in the US for over 20 years.

Initially, the woman collected toys and Christmas presents for children with cancer. Later, her campaigns grew in scale and sometimes attracted up to 100,000 people. Finally, the foundation started organising events and auctions.

In 2014, one of the largest events by the Chicago Mothers Foundation raised money for the Family House run by the Mothers Union – a rehabilitation and information centre for seriously ill children and their families near Vilnius. The event that featured a special show and auction attracted 400 people and raised 110,000 dollars. The foundation became one of the largest donors of the Family House.

Chicago Mothers Foundation / E. Zasimauskaitė

At the auction, the foundation was selling basketball shirts and shoes donated by famous Lithuanian basketball players, as well as artwork by Lithuanian artists. But a cake that was sold for 5,000 dollars became the main surprise of the evening.

“We made a cake shaped like a house. We brought it in a huge nicely wrapped box. People guessed what might be in the box and raised prices,” Zasimauskaitė said.

The donated money helped Lithuania’s Mothers Union to purchase the land where the Family House was built.

Lithuanian flag / E. Blaževič/LRT

Norway

Lithuanians in Norway also help their compatriots in need. Giedrė and Ingrida regularly organise auctions, as they say it is the best way to raise money.

“Around 100 people, including families with children, come [to the auctions]. We try to gather in different places every year,” Giedrė said, adding that Lithuanians in Norway have been organising such events for over 10 years.

They held the first auction when a Lithuanian girl who lived in Norway got into a motorcycle accident and was seriously injured. The auction that sold various Lithuanian souvenirs collected around 2,000 euros for the girl’s reconstructive surgery. The event gave the idea of organising similar auctions every year.

“Everyone brings what they can – handicrafts or any other items that they can donate – and other people can buy them,” Giedrė said.

According to her, the main goal of the auction is not to buy something but to raise as much money as possible. All of the collected money is then sent to disadvantaged families in Lithuania.

The Lithuanian community in Dublin. / Personal archives

Ireland

For the Lithuanian community in Dublin, the most efficient way to raise money is by organising various concerts and events.

In 2013, Lithuanians in Dublin collected money for two Lithuanian and Irish organisations helping people with Down syndrome and autism. Rasa Kochanauskaitė-Raižienė, a former head of Dublin’s Lithuanian community, said that all year round, they held various dance, basketball, music, and poetry events. Afterwards, there would be an auction or a lottery to raise money.

During the final concert and lottery, the community collected 3,000 euros.

“It might seem like a small sum now, but it was a significant amount of money back then. Even more important is the sense of unity, when artists or athletes contribute to a common goal,” Kochanauskaitė-Raižienė said.

Chicago Mothers Foundation / E. Zasimauskaitė

Difficulties

According to the president of the Chicago Mothers Foundation, collecting funds for a particular cause is easier than gathering donations for an organisation.

“When there is a specific case, such as a sick child, it is easy to organise both promotions and auctions and collect money,” Zasimauskaitė said.

“Another thing is when there is no specific target, but, for example, an organisation needs to raise money. In such cases, it is harder to raise money, as people might treat them as a desire to make a profit,” the woman added.

According to her, raising money is becoming more difficult every year because of the increasing number of people asking for help.

Rasa from Dublin added that renting a space for events could be very expensive. Her community’s events often take place in a church, as otherwise tickets would be too expensive and people would not come.

Giedrė and Ingrida from Norway also mentioned the coronavirus pandemic as one of the challenges. According to them, this year’s auction had to be cancelled due to restrictions. But a few families still gathered and held a smaller auction, they said.