Lithuania could take over sanctioned Belarusian spa, says official

Lithuania may offer Minsk to take over the ownership of Belarusian state-owned spa in Druskininkai, Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas said on Wednesday.

According to the Lithuanian Center of Registers, Belorus spa in the southern Lithuania spa resort of Druskininkai is owned by the Management Department of the Belarusian president's administration. The department is headed by Viktor Sheyman, who is on the EU sanctions list.

"The Foreign Ministry is inclined to suggest [...] that Lithuania should take over the sanatorium, because it is a kind of anomaly in international relations in that Belarus has property in the territory of Lithuania," the vice-minister told the parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Labour.

"Such a solution can be proposed. But this requires that Belarus should be ready to talk about it," he added.

Belorus spa in Druskininkai, southern Lithuania. / BNS

Swedbank froze Belorus' accounts last December. The Seimas then passed a law providing for one-time payments to employees of the sanatorium in the southern Lithuanian spa resort of Druskininkai.

Belarus could also resolve the issue by transferring the ownership of the spa to another institution, such as the Health Ministry, so that it is not directly controlled by persons on the EU sanctions list, Adomenas noted.

"The Belarusian side can solve that situation very easily, and they are well aware of that [...]," he told parliamentarians. "Their reluctance to address this issue is simply an attempt to use the sanatorium as a hostage."

